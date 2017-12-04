RGC men and women seal lucrative Brecon Carreg sponsorship deal

WELSH bottled mineral water brand Brecon Carreg has been announced as an official sponsor for RGC men and women’s team.

The company announced that it will be committing £5,000 to the club as part of the deal, which will run for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.

Sion Jones, General Manager for the North Wales Development Region said: “This sponsorship means everything to both the men and women’s team as they are now able to compete on the regional level.

“With over 40 players so far, we’re proud to see the growth of the women’s team and we have a few Welsh internationals all from Wales who have committed to RGC. We’re grateful that Brecon Carreg is supporting us on our exciting journey.”

The money from the sponsorship will go towards helping the regional women’s in their contests against Cardiff Blues, Dragons, Scarlets and Ospreys, and the company’s logo will be featured on the front of the Gogs’ shirt throughout the campaign.

Jenna Bissell, marketing manager for Brecon Carreg Mineral Water, added: “We’re proud to be the be an official sponsor for the RGC men and women’s team.

“It’s such an exciting time for the club and we’re delighted to be part of it. As a Wales wide brand, it’s important for us to support the growth of the North Wales regional team.”