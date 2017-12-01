Corwen twice pegged back in league contest

THE final November game for Corwen saw them facing a trip to Llay Welfare on a bitterly cold day.

Danny Jellicoe’s side initially set up to play down the hill on the sloped pitch, but after the coin toss, the ends were switched.

Fans would be in for a treat is the match was as exciting as the corresponding fixture last season.

Corwen won 4-3 with a 99th minute penalty from Tom Williams after they had earlier let slip a three-goal advantage.

Turning to the latest match and Corwen opened the scoring in the eighth minute.

Joe Williams played the ball back to Scott Evans on the edge of the D and he hit a brilliant first time shot that went into the back of the net off the underside of the crossbar.

Two minutes later and Scott Evans had the opportunity to find the back of the net again, however he sent a free kick narrowly wide of the target on that occasion.

After going behind, the home side enjoyed a period of sustained pressure on the visiting defence.

Corwen managed to deal with this until the 32nd minute, when Welfare were awarded a free kick near the corner of the box.

In what looked like a move that had been practised on the training ground, the set piece was played back to Jared Taylor, who hit a powerful shot at goal.

This took a deflection and the ball went beyond keeper Nathan Aldridge, who could only get fingertips to it.

The next goalscoring chance fell to the home side, with right back Dean Bryan shooting at goal from distance and his effort dropped just over the bar.

On the brink of half-time, Corwen’s Tom Williams stole the ball and ran at the Llay goal, but saw his shot deflect wide of the post.

From the ensuing corner, Joe Williams’ header was just stopped at the far post.

After the break, Llay were awarded a free kick in a promising position.

Alistair Gibson took it and tried to take the Corwen defence by surprise by hitting a low shot at goal, but his effort went wide of the near post.

Five minutes later and the home side threatened once more, with Corwen defender Elystan Hughes on hand to block a shot.

A second effort from Llay looped into the air and narrowly missed the target.

It was Corwen’s turn to threaten in the 61st minute.

A corner was cleared to Tom Williams, whose shot brought a brilliant save out of keeper Dave Williams.

Llay’s relief was short-lived, though, and when Scott Evans took the resulting corner, he picked out Joe Williams, who headed the ball home to regain the lead for Corwen.

Things were level once more some 10 minutes later.

When the ball was played across the Corwen box, Tom Maurice-Jones was there to fire home from close range.

Corwen were looking to claim the lead for the third time and good work from Nathan Aldridge and Joe Williams set up Ryan Billington, whose shot was saved.

Shortly afterwards, Corwen striker Ryan Jones had a shot saved by Williams.

Corwen did go close to reclaiming the lead in unusual fashion.

When a high ball was played into the box, keeper Williams slipped as he came off his line to collect.

He sent the ball against the oncoming Joe, who also slipped and saw his effort go wide of the post.