Manager Eddie Maurice-Jones is turning Denbigh Town into an elite second tier force

DENBIGH Town have emerged as genuine title challengers in the Huws Gray Alliance after a hugely impressive run that has surged them into third spot in the standings.

They hit the headlines once again this weekend with an outstanding win over Airbus Broughton, and the Central Park outfit are now just one point behind the Wingmakers with a game in hand.

This is a very ambitious club who have made their intentions very clear in recent months, with the construction of an all-seater stand as they continue their progression and meet FAW domestic license criteria for a possible tilt at the JD Welsh Premier League.

Such a notion would have seem inconceivable for the club just a few short years ago, but a memorable campaign under Richard Williams-Cooke saw them emerge as unbeaten winner of Welsh Alliance Division One and lay the foundation for even further success in the future.

The investment made by chairman Shon Powell has seen the club reach new heights this term after a difficult initial transition to the second tier, and the introduction of Eddie Maurice-Jones as manager was an extremely shrewd move that has brought with it instant results.

A talented young manager with a growing reputation, Maurice-Jones was the mastermind behind the overachievement of Gresford Athletic and he has a loyal base of players who have fully bought in to what he and the club are trying to accomplish.

In Jonathan Hill-Dunt they have one of the best shot stoppers and organisers operating outside of the top flight, and he also comes with a wealth of experience having played in Europe with Prestatyn Town after he helped them to a Welsh Cup win.

The calming influence of player-assistant manager Warren Duckett both on-and-off the pitch is something not many HGA teams can boast, and the energetic pair of Jake Eyre and Andrew Swarbrick provide the front line with another huge goal-scoring threat.

Maurice-Jones has made a number of eye-catching additions to the squad this season which has brought with it instant rewards, and none more so than striker Josh Davies who has chipped in with 11 league goals and has provided them with a real outlet during difficult stages of games.

The gifted Steve Cunningham is capable of winning a match on his own at any given time, and if powerful winger Kristian Pierce can overcome injury and disciplinary problems then he is another key component in a talented group of individuals who are working tremendously hard together as a team.

That is down in no small part to the attitude installed in them by Maurice-Jones, and with eight wins from their last 11 contests it is clear that whatever he has implemented is clearly working.

Things do not get easier before the end of the year with a host of tricky fixtures, which sees them come up against fierce rivals Holywell Town and Ruthin Town in addition to games against Caersws, a resurgent Rhyl and Maurice-Jones’ former club Gresford.

How they come out of these games will go a long way to determining where their ambitions lie in the second half of the season, but there is no doubt that they are now a force to be reckoned with and full credit goes to Maurice-Jones for what he has and continues to achieve.