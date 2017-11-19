North Wales boxers to take centre stage at Rhyl show next weekend

A HOST of North Wales boxers will take centre stage at a special event this weekend.

After weeks of build-up, Craig Winter’s ‘The Heat is On’ show will take place on Saturday, November 25 at the Lyons Robin Hood Camp in Rhyl, with a number of intriguing bouts schedule under the British Boxing Union banner.

Topping the bill will be Bangor fighter Peter Salami, who will be facing off against Didzis Musulis for the BBU European Super-Middleweight title in what is set to be the biggest challenge of his promising career to date.

Winter, who trains Salami at Denbigh Boxing Club, has stated that he is looking to move the classy operator into the professional ranks providing he comes through this test against the powerful Latvian.

Glan Conwy fighter Ryan Macmillian also has a tilt at the professional ranks in his sights ahead of his BBU Welsh super-middleweight championship clash with the talented Callum Webber, with the Wrexham slugger also building an impressive reputation thanks to a number of eye-catching recent efforts.

All eyes will be on Barry Fielding and Peter Williams who lock horns for the Welsh BBU Heavyweight crown, with Callum Jones and Dean Dodd colliding for the BBU Welsh light-middleweight crown.

Hometown fighter Mark Sweetman will now take on 600-fight veteran Will Cairns after his original opponent Howard Taylor pulled out of a bitter grudge match with a nose injury, and the show will also feature the supremely talented Mike Egan who owns the Immortals Gym in Rhos on Sea.

Also scheduled to appear on the bill are the gifted female duo of Debbie Short and Steph Farley, and another contest that is set to catch the eye is the Matt Pleavin and Ken Guy booking.

Doors open at 5.30pm with the first bout set for a 6pm start, and anyone wishing to book tickets can do so from Craig Winter (Facebook) or from any of the fighters on the bill.