RGC extend Principality Premiership West lead with Aberavon success

RGC continue to head the Principality Premiership West standings after a thrilling 30-27 win at Aberavon.

The Gogs have now gone ten games unbeaten since their opening day defeat, and they are now six points clear of Carmarthen Quins ahead of their trip to Swansea on Saturday (2.30pm).

Friday night’s contest saw the visitors start off on the front foot and they went ahead through a well worked try from the in-form Harri Evans.

The Wizards gradually began to impose themselves on the contest and they got on the scoreboard soon after Ben Jones crossed the white wash, and things went from bad-to-worse for Mark Jones’ side when James Garland produced a fine piece of skill before going over, with the same player firing over the extras.

As has been the case for the majority of the campaign, the Gogs continued their relentless attacking style and Will Bryan touched down to get them back into the game, and this was swiftly followed by centre Tom Hughes finishing off a sweeping move for an easy score. Jacob Botica despatching the conversion.

The New Zealand fly-half extended their advantage with a well-struck penalty as the half drew to a close, but the arrears were reduced in the last phase of the first period when Shaun Pearce scored for the hosts.

After the break saw the home side notch another try to put them ahead, only for the boot of Botica to restore the advantage with another superb free-kick.

Back came the Wizards with another score midway through the half, but a ninth league success in 11 contests was sealed when Hughes helped himself to his second try which Botica hitting the extras to round of the scoring and secure another notable bonus point triumph.