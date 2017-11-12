Abergele no match for title chasing Denbigh

ABERGELE were unable to cause a stir as they suffered a heavy 62-7 home defeat to Denbigh.

The struggling side were no match for the runaway WRU National League Division Two North leaders, who ran in a host of tries throughout another outstanding attacking display.

Owain Davies got the ball rolling with the first score of the contest on four minutes, and this was swiftly followed by former RGC squad member Tom Seddon going over after good work from Kieron Bonar.

Full back Gruff Roberts then added a third, going over in the corner after the ball had been recycled by skipper Narmer el Lamie, and Seddon rounded off an incredible first half with two more scores to complete his hat-trick and give the away side a 27-point lead at the break.

The same pattern of play continued following the interval with Gareth Beach crossing the white wash on 50 minutes, and Davies touched down on two occasions to secure a treble of his own.

A further try arrived in the form of Liam Allsup-Jones, but the home side were rewarded for their persistence when centre Joe Sterling reacted first to a loose ball to score, with Rob Bingham firing over the extras.

This joy proved to be fleeting as el Lamie had the final say after scything through the home rearguard to complete the rout.