Six of the best for on-the-up town side

SIX of the best ensured Corwen continued their surge up the Wrexham Area League Premier Division standings.

Danny Jellicoe’s charges are now up to fourth spot following their thumping 6-1 success at basement side Coedpoeth United.

Ironically, the result came 12 months on from Corwen’s famous 6-1 Welsh Cup win at then Huws Gray Alliance side Buckley Town.

Starting on the front foot, Corwen won multiple corners in quick succession early on, but they were unable to find a way past keeper Tom Williamson.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 12th minute, after Corwen’s Tom Williams committed a foul on the halfway line.

The visitors quickly won the ball back and hit United with a quick counter attack, which saw Tom Williams play a through ball to Joe Williams and he made no mistake to find the back of the net.

Not content to rest on their laurels, Corwen went in search of a second goal, with Tom Williams sending his shot over the crossbar.

Down the other end, Rhys Hughes won the battle for the ball with Wil Roberts and shot at goal, but his effort was blocked by the Corwen defence.

The next chance for the visitors came when Tom Williams crossed the ball to Scott Evans, who toe-poked the ball towards goal from a tight angle, forcing a good save from Williamson.

With 36 minutes on the clock, Corwen doubled their advantage.

Keeper Williamson spill the ball, enabling Tom Williams to pounce and make it 2-0.

The respective team talks were changed a few seconds into first half stoppage time.

Corwen hit their opponents with a brilliant move, with Scott Evans’ great cross finding Ioz Jones, who got the better of the keeper to make the score 3-0 going into the break.

Turning to the second half and Scott Evans tried his luck with a shot from distance, which forced a save from the keeper.

Ioz Jones was hunting down the rebound, but the United number one was able to recover in time.

This was closely followed by a Joe Williams effort that went wide of the target.

Corwen extended their advantage on the hour.

A Coedpoeth defender tried to head back to his keeper, but the ball didn’t reach him, enabling Joe Williams to run through and slot home.

It could have been five for the visitors when Tom Williams played the ball to Ioz Jones, whose shot saved.

With a quarter-of-an-hour left to play, Corwen were given an opportunity to establish a five-goal cushion, after substitute Tomos Watkin-Jones was brought down in the penalty area.

Tom Williams stepped up to send keeper Williamson the wrong way from the spot for his second goal of the afternoon.

Two minutes later and Tom Williams completed his hat-trick.

From a quick move, Williams just about stayed onside as he ran down the wing and he was able to find the bottom corner with an angled shot.

Corwen were on the hunt for further goals and Williams was looking for an assist as he crossed the ball to Ryan Billington, whose powerful header forced a good save from Williamson.

United never gave up and they went close to grabbing a goal with five minutes left to play.

Curt Griffiths’ free kick in a dangerous position smashed against the crossbar with keeper Nathan Roberts stranded.

A minute later and it was Corwen’s turn to attack, with Tomos Watkin-Jones’ effort in a crowded box forcing a save from the keeper.

The home side were finally given something to cheer about in the 87th minute. Oliver Lewis was given too much time on the ball and he found the far corner of the net with a great finish.