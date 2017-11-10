City sailor Matthew chosen for national squad

A TALENTED city individual is at the topper of the tree!

St Asaph’s Matthew Stubbins, a pupil at Myddelton College, in Denbigh, has been selected for the Royal Yachting Association Cymru Wales national topper squad.

Only 18 of the country’s best sailors make up the elite squad, which aims to bridge the pathway from club to Olympic sailing.

As a member of the national squad, the 12-year-old will attend weekend and residential training camps around Wales this winter and during 2018.

Matthew has only been sailing for just over a year and in 2016-17, he won the age 12 category at three national topper events.