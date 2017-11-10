Bonus for Blues in entertaining encounter

A BUMPER tally of points and a bonus for the hosts.

Bethesda and Ruthin served up a thrilling Division One (North) game of rugby at Cae Ddol on Saturday with a combination of dogged defence and open attacking rugby from both teams.

In the ideal start, centre Dafydd Lloyd put the Blues ahead within just five minutes with a try beneath the posts.

Fly half Nathan Jones duly converted to turn it into a seven-pointer.

Despite their bottom-of-the-table position, the Gwynedd visitors responded and Ruthin had to defend well against a fast-running visitors’ attack.

Bethesda reduced the arrears with a successful penalty goal after 10 minutes of play from fly half Rhys Jones.

The away side missed a chance to narrow the gap further when a penalty kick went wide and eventually, the Blues cleared their lines.

It was now the turn of the visitors to defend.

The Blues were scrummaging well and after a scrum midway in Bethesda’s half on the 40-minute mark, wing Josh Wilson darted over for a try between the posts.

Nathan Jones added the conversion points and the whistle blew with Ruthin 14-3 ahead.

Straight after the break, Blues full back Jamie Jones forced his way through the visitors’ defence and over the whitewash, with Nathan converting.

Within two minutes, Ruthin got their bonus point try when Wilson ran from his own 22 to score his second try.

At 26-3 up after 50 minutes of play, one might have thought that the game was over, but the visitors were having none of it.

After a short period of Bethesda pressure, Rhys Jones bagged a try, which he converted.

Ruthin responded and although Bethesda defended well for 10 minutes or so, eventually Lloyd got through with his second try, which was again converted by Jones.

The Gwynedd visitors went back on the attack and they bagged two good tries in the closing 10 minutes.

Rhys Jones and Ellis Jones both crossed the whitewash with runs from near halfway, one of which was converted.

The whistle blew with final score at 36-22, which reflected a game that was a credit to both sides.