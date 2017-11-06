Prestatyn Town handed Ruthin Town JD Welsh Cup test

PRESTATYN Town have been handed a home tie in the JD Welsh Cup third round.

Neil Gibson’s side will welcome Huws Gray Alliance outfit Ruthin Town in what is expected to draw a huge crowd to the Motion Finance Stadium on the weekend of December 2-3.

Elsewhere, Caernarfon Town will clash with JD Welsh Premier League side Barry Town United, while holders Bala Town face a tricky trip to a resurgent Aberystwyth Town.

Second tier basement dwellers Llandudno Junction host Penydarren, while Iwan Williams’ Llandudno will look to progress at the expense of Gresford Athletic.

Bangor City will be looking to avoid a banana skin when they take on Cwmamman United at home.

JD Welsh Cup third round draw: Aberystwyth Town v Bala Town, Airbus UK v Goytre, Ammanford v Carmarthen Town, Bangor City v Cwmamman United, Buckley Town v Flint Town United, Caernarfon Town v Barry Town United, Connah’s Quay Nomads v Cwmbran CTIC, Llandudno Junction v Penydarren, Llandudno v Gresford Athletic, Llanrhaeadr v Cefn Druids, Newtown v Guilsfield, Penybont v Cardiff Met, Pontypridd v Haverfordwest, Porthmadog v Panteg, Prestatyn Town v Ruthin Town, The New Saints v Penrhyncoch.