Llandudno Junction reach JD Welsh Cup third round after Denbigh Town triumph

LLANDUDNO Junction advanced to the JD Welsh Cup third round with an impressive 3-2 extra time win over Denbigh Town.

Although the Railwaymen are still searching for their first Huws Gray Alliance victory of the season, they have found far more success in the cup competition and they have been rewarded with a home tie against Penydarren Boys and Girls Club, who were the lowest ranked side left in the draw.

Iain Bennett’s side turn their attentions back to the second tier this Saturday when they host Gresford Athletic (2.30pm), and they will be hoping it is 12th time lucky in their quest for an elusive first three points of the campaign.

With the scores tied at a goal apiece at the interval, after the break saw Eddie Maurice-Jones’ side go ahead on the hour mark when in-form striker Josh Davies netted from the penalty spot, only for the visitors to pull level on 84 when the prolific Dean Seager found space and finished well past Jonathan Hill-Dunt to force an additional 30 minutes.

The away side seized the initiative early on during extra time, and the crucial moment in the contest arrived on 93 minutes when Jordan Carrington rounded off a fine team move with Junction’s third of the tie.

They had the chance to seal the victory in the second period but missed their chance from the penalty spot, but this did not prevent them from seeing the remainder of the tie out in comfortable fashion to reach the third round.