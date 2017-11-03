United spurn chances in disappointing loss

THE disappointing start to the season continued for Llandyrnog United as they slumped to a home defeat versus Barmouth.

It was a proper Lock Stock Welsh Alliance League Division One smash and grab job from the visitors, who scored with their only real shot on goal.

The home United spent the first period camped in their opponents’ half, but they just couldn’t find the necessary quality in the final third to break the deadlock, so it remained goalless at half time.

However, Llandyrnog did have a great chance to open the scoring shortly after the interval when Sam Lewis headed a pinpoint Josh Taylor cross inches wide.

It was the same story a few minutes later when a Barmouth defender nearly headed the ball into his own net.

The opening goal eventually arrived from the resulting corner, but unfortunately for the hosts, it was Barmouth who launched a quick counter attack.

This move ended with Dave Harding firing home a great strike from 25 yards out.

The hosts fought hard to get back into the game, but despite a sustained period of pressure, they couldn’t find the equalising goal.

A bad afternoon for Llandyrnog was compounded in injury time when Ben Knight was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident.

Llandyrnog manager Ryan Harden said: “It’s a difficult period for us at the moment.

“Not a lot is going right and we had 12 first-team players unavailable.

“We lost two on the morning of the game, including my goalkeeper, so myself and my assistant Jamie were forced to play.

“We will keep fighting, though, and hopefully some of the injured players will return in the coming weeks to help us.”

RHUDDLAN TOWN 10, LLANDYRNOG UNITED RESERVES 3

IT was far from a perfect 10 for Llandyrnog United Reserves over the weekend.

The villagers were dealt a hammer blow by Rhuddlan Town in the worst result Llandyrnog have received under the guidance of Jimmy McNally.

United were depleted for various reasons, but they cannot blame what happened on a lack of players, but only on a lack of performance.

Despite the eventual outcome, Llandyrnog stormed in front after only five minutes. Matty Williams showed great skill to beat his marker and fire the visitors in front.

Their second goal soon followed.

David Davies nutmegged two opposing midfielders before dinking the ball through the defence for Jamie Jones to fire home.

For half-an-hour, Llandyrnog were the dominant team... but then it all went wrong.

Rhuddlan pulled a goal back via Martin King, who then quickly grabbed an equaliser six minutes later.

King then completed his hat-trick in the 42nd minute and Town were ahead at the break.

Rhuddlan then moved further clear when they scored three times in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

King grabbed his fourth and he was joined on the scoresheet by Aiden Bell and Jordan Belham.

Jamie Clayton volleyed home from a Brandon Keating free kick to give the visitors a glimmer of hope they might be able to battle back, but that was soon dashed.

Llandyrnog were in complete disarray at the back, with the hosts scoring four times in the closing quarter-of-an-hour to finish up as thumping 10-3 winners.

Jordan Belham struck a further three times to complete a four-goal haul, while the remaining effort was netted by Callum Roberts.

Llandyrnog boss Jimmy McNally said he was humiliated by the “unacceptable” result and he has stressed that such scorelines will not be tolerated at the club.