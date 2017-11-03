Silver occasion to mark the big summer winners

IT’S been a time of celebration at Denbigh Golf Club.

Last Friday night witnessed 55 trophies were presented to the winners of the various events which had been held during the summer season.

During this silver presentation night, which was organised by Nest Houghton and Don Walmsley, the trophies were presented by Denbigh Golf Club president Gwilym Williams.

Amongst the whole plethora of winners, there were two players who won three individual trophies apiece.

In the ladies’ section, a particularly successful season was enjoyed by Stephanie Brooke, who won the Roddick Trophy, the club prize and the Ray Barker Trophy.

Meanwhile, in the men’s section, a major winner was Arwel Hughes, who claimed the Club Championship and the E G Howells Scratch Bowl, as well as the R Beedles and D A Davies Centenary Cup.

Meanwhile, out on the course, the winter league continues to produce some high scores.

The winner of the week two competition, with an outstanding 45 points, was all-round sportsman Robert Davies, who has now had his handicap reduced from 17 to 14.

Davies’ winning score was two points clear of second place, where there was a tie between the ever-consistent Nigel Roxburgh - who went round the course in an excellent 67 gross - and in-form Rhyl resident David Taylor.

Roxburgh’s handicap has been amended from five to three, while Taylor is now playing off 15.