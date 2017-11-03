Home boss Lewis hails Ruthin as 'a top side'

A POINT apiece at Penrhyncoch was fair as Ruthin Town cemented their top-10 position in the Huws Gray Alliance.

The Mid Wales hosts twice relinquished the lead in this exciting league clash, but Chris Williams’ battlers fought back on both occasions to secure their second draw of the campaign.

The hard-earned 2-2 draw sees Town in ninth spot in the standings and they are only four points adrift of fourth-placed Guilsfield.

Penrhyncoch, who lie 11th in the table, can take confidence from their performance.

They took the lead on 16 minutes through Steff Davies, who finished off a neat move.

The home side went close to extending their advantage soon after when Jon Foligno rattled the crossbar with a header during a spell of pressure.

After the hosts had ruled the roost in the first 20 minutes, Ruthin rallied for the rest of the half.

They levelled things up after 27 minutes after striker Llyr Morris was brought down by Rob Murfet in the box.

A penalty was duly awarded by referee Alex Livesey and Morris stepped up to convert the spot kick for his 14th goal of the season.

Both sides continued to carve out scoring chances after this, and the Roosters were back in front a dozen minutes into the second period.

Murfet made up for conceding the earlier penalty when his shot found the net.

Ruthin then stepped up the pressure again, with Llyr Morris seeing a shot turned against the bar.

As Town continued to press in their efforts to discover an equaliser, Jordan MacCarter put an effort inches wide.

All of this pressure paid off with 20 minutes left to play.

Ruthin successfully levelled for the second time when Wil Owen grabbed his first goal of the season following a goalmouth scramble.

Home keeper Leigh Jenkins was then shown a red card for a foul after being deemed the last man when coming out of the box, with left back Cledan Davies taking over in goal.

Penrhyncoch boss Gari Lewis said: “I think a point was fair on both sides.

“Both had their chances, both could have won, and it was a really good spectacle for those watching.

“We led twice, but Ruthin are a top side and don’t know when they’re beaten.

“Both sides came back strongly and with everything that happened, we’ll take a point and move on.”

In another positive for Ruthin, 17-year-old right back Matty Williams came off the bench to make his Huws Gray Alliance debut.