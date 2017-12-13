North Wales police top drink-drive crackdown

New figures have revealed North Wales Police prosecuted the second highest number of drink-drivers per population as rural areas dominated a list of forces charging the most motorists.

Figures obtained by the Press Association indicate Lincolnshire prosecutes the most per population, followed by North Wales, Warwickshire, Dyfed-Powys and North Yorkshire.

The results, based on Freedom of Information requests, prompted calls for better public transport in rural areas and warnings to anyone tempted to drink and drive over the festive period.

A total of 31 forces out of 45 provided figures over a 12-month period to May 2017.

The results showed that Lincolnshire charged 1,035 motorists, 14 per 10,000 population, with John Hayes, the Conservative MP for South Holland and Deepings in Lincolnshire, suggesting that the problem of rural drink-driving is being “compounded” by a lack of sufficient public transport in the worst offending regions.

Mr Hayes said: “We have a dispersed population in Lincolnshire and with a sparsity of public transport, many people are dependent on a car, which may compound the issue.

North Wales Police was second on the list with 11.2 charges per 10,000 followed by Warwickshire Police with 10.5, Dyfed-Powys with 9.5 and North Yorkshire with 9.2.

Inspector Dave Cust, of the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit, said: “We have a robust strategy around enforcing the ‘Fatal 5’ offences, which includes drink-driving.

“People should be aware that we have detailed tactical plans that include targeting specific areas following information given to us by concerned members of the community.”

AA president Edmund King also said the figures could relate to poorer public transport.

He added: “It could also be down to more targeted police enforcement, but whatever the reasons, there is no excuse for drink-driving.”

The figures come with the annual crackdown on drink-driving over the festive period under way.

The month-long operation began on December 1 and police forces across the country will be using intelligence-led tactics and local knowledge of hotspots to detect people who are driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol over the festive period.

North Wales Police is leading the all-Wales campaign and will be using social media to drive home the message on drink and drug-driving.

For the first time, officers from the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit have given their own accounts of what it is like to deal with the aftermath of a collision involving a drink or drug-driver and these will be used via social media every day throughout the campaign using the hashtags #ChooseWisely and #Fatal5.

Superintendent Jane Banham from North Wales Police’ Roads Policing Unit said: “Once again our campaign will be heavily focused around preventing drink or drug-driving to stop those who are risking their lives and the lives of innocent road users.

“Officers from the Roads Policing Unit, Safer Neighbourhood Teams and the Special Constabulary will be working and anyone who is considering driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs should know that we will be out and about waiting for them -please don’t think the rural nature of the region affords you protection because it doesn’t.

“Anyone caught faces a minimum 12-18 month ban and I would urge people to take a moment and think seriously about how that would affect your life; driving to work or college, childcare arrangements or school runs, socialising and visiting family.

“The impact of losing your licence is enormous. Worse still, you could injure or kill yourself or someone else. Drink-driving isn’t worth the risk.

“All four Welsh forces are fully committed to help make the roads safer for all and will continue to target those who endanger their own lives and the lives of others.

“Don’t drive under the influence of drink or drugs – even a very small amount of drugs or alcohol can affect your ability to drive safely. Don’t let your friends and family pay the price.”

Separate figures published last week by the Institute of Alcohol Studies suggested the number of breath tests carried out on England’s roads has fallen by 27 per cent in five years as forces cut traffic officer numbers.

During the 2016 campaign North Wales Police administered 9,448 breath tests of which 95 were positive, failed or refused and there were 60 drug drive arrests.

From January 1 this year to November 20, North Wales Police have made 782 drink-drive arrests and 526 drug-drive arrests.

Supt Banham added: “Officers are on heightened alert all year round, but especially at this time of year – they will spot you, they will catch you and you will face the consequences.

“Drivers need to be aware that regardless of the time of day they are caught, whether they are going to work or taking children to school, they will face the same penalties as someone who has chosen to drink heavily in a pub and driven at night.”

l If you suspect someone is driving while unfit to do so, report it immediately to police on 101 – 999 if they are posing imminent danger – or phone it through anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.