Sunday morning update - heavy snow arrives in Denbighshire

The heavy snow predicted for Denbighshire has arrived in earnest and gritting teams have been out throughout the night and are out in force across the county.
The Met Office reports that up to 28 centimetres – almost a foot – of snow has fallen in the past few hours
Denbighshire County Council said on Sunday morning that the gritting teams are focussing mainly on the trunk routes and principal county roads. The weather position is at its worst in south Denbighshire and teams are doing all they can to keep the main routes open.
The Horseshoe Pass near Llangollen remains closed, but all other routes are passable with extreme care. However, the council is re-iterating the advice by police for people to only travel if absolutely necessary.
Only a handful of leisure facilities are open with many staying closed.
Llangollen Leisure Centre - Closed
Corwen Leisure Centre – Closed
Ruthin Leisure Centre – Closed
Ruthin Craft Centre – Closed
Denbigh Leisure Centre – Open, Astro Turf Pitch Closed
St Asaph Leisure Centre – Closed,
Rhyl Leisure Centre – Open, Astro Turf Pitch Closed
Nova Prestatyn – Open
Prestatyn Leisure Centre – Open, Astro Turf Pitch Closed
North Wales Bowls Centre – Open
Rhyl Harbour - Open
Bus services: Other than Wrexham to Barmouth, all Denbighshire Sunday services currently operating including to Denbigh, Llandyrnog and Llangwyfan with the exception of Well Hill Holywell and through Mancot (both on the Rhyl - Chester service); No details from Arriva regarding their Wrexham - Llangollen service.
In Gwynedd, the council say that The A470 Crimea Pass between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Betws y Coed is currently closed.
All other main routes in Gwynedd are open, but motorists are advised to take extra care.
