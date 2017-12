A TOTAL of six schools are so far closed in Denbighshire due to the adverse weather conditions.

As of 8.20am, these schools are Ysgol Henllan, Ysgol Bro Famau, Llanarmon yn Iâl, Ysgol Dyffryn Iâl, Llandegla, Ysgol Llanbedr DC, Ysgol Trefnant and Ysgol Tremeirchion.