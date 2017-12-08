School closures – 8.44am

THE number of schools so far closed in Denbighshire due to the adverse weather conditions is growing.

As of 8.44am, there are 12 schools in the county that are closed.

They are:

Ysgol Bro Famau, Llanarmon yn Iâl

Ysgol Dyffryn Iâl, Llandegla

Ysgol Llanbedr DC

Ysgol Trefnant

Ysgol Tremeirchion

St Asaph Infants

Ysgol Henllan

Ysgol Pant Pastynog, Prion

Ysgol Pentrecelyn.

Ysgol Betws Gwerfil Goch

Ysgol Carreg Emlyn, Clocaenog and Cyffylliog

Ysgol Rhewl

More to follow.