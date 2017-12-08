School closures – 10am

DENBIGH High School, Ysgol Brynhyfryd, Ysgol Dinas Brân and Ysgol Glan Clwyd are all closed today due to the snow.

The number of schools so far closed in Denbighshire due to the adverse weather conditions is growing.

As of 10am, there are 24 schools in the county that are closed or partially closed.

In addition, over the border in Conwy, Ysgol Llannefydd is closed, as are Ysgol Bro Aled, in Llansannan, and Ysgol Talhaiarn, in Llanfair TH.

In Flintshire, Ysgol yr Esgob, Caerwys will close at 12pm due to there being no school meal service and the weather forecast being more heavy snow.

Ysgol y Foel, Cilcain, is closed.

At present, there are no reports of any local schools in Gwynedd being closed.

Denbighshire schools closed:

Denbigh High School

Ysgol Brynhyfryd, Ruthin

Ysgol Dinas Brân, Llangollen

Ysgol Glan Clwyd, St Asaph

Ysgol Bro Famau, Llanarmon yn Iâl

Ysgol Dyffryn Iâl, Llandegla

Ysgol Llanbedr DC

Ysgol Trefnant

Ysgol Tremeirchion

St Asaph Infants

Ysgol Henllan

Ysgol Pant Pastynog, Prion

Ysgol Pentrecelyn.

Ysgol Betws Gwerfil Goch

Ysgol Carreg Emlyn, Clocaenog and Cyffylliog

Ysgol Rhewl

Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog

Ysgol Esgob Morgan, St Asaph

Ysgol Frongoch, Denbigh

Ysgol Pendref, Denbigh

Ysgol Gymraeg y Gwernant, Llangollen

Ysgol Llanfair DC

Ysgol Twm o’r Nant, Denbigh

Partially open:

Ysgol Plas Brondyffryn, Denbigh

More to follow.