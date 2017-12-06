Tributes paid to former Denbighshire director of social services

TRIBUTES have been paid to Denbighshire County Council’s former director of social services and Cefndy Enterprises board member.

Meirion Hughes, aged 69, died following a short illness.

Meirion, who lived in Rhuddlan was Denbighshire’s first director of Social Services in 1996. He then became a corporate director, deputy chief executive and acting chief executive before retiring from the council.

He also assisted the Council with the public consultation on the future of in-house services by chairing the consultation meetings. He also played a prominent role as a member of the board at Cefndy Enterprises.

During a meeting in County Hall, Ruthin, yesterday, councillors described Meirion as a “lovely person, jovial and full of fun”.

He was also remembered for his professionalism and his support to the Council.

Councillor Bobby Feeley, cabinet lead member for well-being and ndependence, said: “Meirion Hughes sadly passed away at home on Sunday following a short illness. Meirion was the first director of Social Services in Denbighshire on local government reorganisation in 1996 and went on to become deputy chief executive and acting chief executive before he retired in 2002.

“After his retirement he acted as independent chair of various consultation events for both health and social services. Here in Denbighshire he presided over consultation events on proposals for delivery of in-house services within adult social care in Denbighshire last year. He was knowledgeable, fair and even handed.

“He was a very well-liked and respected officer who was highly thought of by those who worked with him. I very much enjoyed working with him, he was excellent company and very knowledgeable in terms of social services, he will be very sadly missed by all.”