Tribute to father of three from Cilcain who died in Afonwen collision

The family of a man who died following a collision in Flintshire have paid tribute to him.
Stuart Feeney, 53, who lived in Cilcain, died in hospital following a collision between his Landrover and a BMW car, at around 2pm on the A541 Denbigh to Mold road near Afonwen on Thursday.
A family statement said: “Stuart Feeney was a devoted husband and father to three sons.
“We had recently moved to the area from Cheshire for a quieter pace of life and to be closer to family.
“We are all devastated by the loss of such a generous and kind man.”
The coroner has been informed and an inquest will open at a later date.
Any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have seen these vehicles prior to the collision can contact police on 101 quoting reference V180878.
