Wales Comic Con: Thousands of fans flock to see their sci-fi heroes in Wrexham

THOUSANDS of sci-fi fans were able to meet their heroes at a major convention at the weekend.

The two-day Wales Comic Con at Wrexham Glyndwr University featured a host of TV and film stars, comic book artists, sports personalities and more.

Oganisers said the event attracted about 8,000 visitors on Saturday, many dressed as their favourite characters.

Among the guests were The Walking Dead actor Michael Cudlitz, Smallville actress Laura Vandervoort, wrestling legend Sting and actor Sean Pertwee.

The event also featured a gaming arena, a wide variety of stalls as well as question and answer sessions with celebrities.

Other guests at the event included John Noble, Andrew Scott, Louise Brealey, Matt Ryan and Tamara Taylor.

Mark Norfolk, owner of 4th Planet Games in Wrexham Town Centre, traded from the university during the event.

He said: “I have been coming for about four or five years now and it is a substantial event.

“10,000 people came here last year over the two days so it is major event for the town. Every year it has been getting bigger – it can’t fail to bring a boost to the town.”

Deborah Fletcher travelled to the event from near Brighton along with her daughter Heather to run her stall The Victorian Geek.

She said: “We love it – it is such a happy vibe here. Everyone seems to be in a brilliant mood so we love coming to this one because the customers are so nice and polite.

“They have some fabulous guests. My daughter is a huge Harry Potter fan so she is looking forward to seeing Victor Krum.”

Lord of the Rings actor John Noble (Denethor) said: “It has been terrific so far. I’ve not been to this part of the world, it is beautiful. ”

He added he felt the event was a ‘good size’ and that he enjoyed talking with fans.

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Kevin McNally said: “It’s is my third time here and I always enjoy it – it’s a very friendly crowd. It’s been very busy but the turnout is always very good, it is very loyally attended.”

Torchwood actor Kai Owen, from Llanrwst, said: “It has been great, I love coming here. The university is a great location for Wales Comic Con. It has grown and grown in popularity.”

Comic book writer John-Paul Bove – whose works have included Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Judge Dredd – said: “It has gone really well.

“Wrexham is a convention which routinely pulls some of the biggest guests that even some of the London shows haven’t managed to get.

“The crowd is amazing, the people are lovely. I think I have been doing it about four or five years and it keeps getting bigger and more impressive.”

Pictures by Simon Warburton / SW021217D