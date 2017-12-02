Christmas comes to Corwen as town switches on lights

Corwen’s Christmas began in earnest on Friday evening with late night shopping and the return of festive lights to the town’s high street for the first time since 2014.

Shoppers and revellers from across Efenechtyd turned out to indulge in mulled wine, mince pies, shopping and other treats as well as welcome Sion Corn who received christmas lists, asked children what presents they wanted and spread festive cheer from Caffi Treferwyn

The festivities continued on Saturday morning with Canolfan Ni organising a craft fair which also featured stalls, mince pies and a magician to entertain.

Picture: Don Jackson-Wyatt