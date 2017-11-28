Alfie Boe and Van Morrison to star in Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod 2018

The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has announced its star-studded concert line-up for 2018.

The Eisteddfod will feature performances from best-selling artist Alfie Boe, prolific recording artist Van Morrison, renowned baroque instrumental group Red Priest and award winning Welsh folk band, Calan.

The festival will run from July 3 to July 8 and tickets for the main concert series for Festival Pass holders and Friends of the Eisteddfod are now available.

Alfie Boe, the hugely successful recording artist and West End, Broadway sensation will be joined for the opening event on July 3 by his ensemble of stellar musicians, showcasing his best loved songs and communicating his joy of music, promising spectators an unforgettable evening of showmanship.

On July 4, finalists of the renowned International Voice of the Future Competition, which aims to advance the career of young singers, will take to the stage as they compete for the title and a share of the £10,000 prize fund, which has been donated by Pendine Park and the Bryn Terfel Foundation for the second year in a row.

While the judges deliberate on the finalists’ performances, the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod’s newly appointed music director, Vicky Yannoula, will perform alongside acclaimed pianist Peter Jablonski in a moving collaboration inspired by the power and magic of the piano.

Competitors from across the globe will unite on July 5 promising an immersive sea of vibrant colours and eclectic sounds, as they weave through the audience with their giant flags in the Procession of the Nations.

Children from a local school will also give a message of goodwill to the world in the delivery of the 2018 Peace Message.

Special guests for the evening award winning band, Calan, will set feet tapping with their quirky interpretation of Welsh folk music.

July 6 will see the unparalleled vocal and songwriting talent, Van Morrison, take to the iconic Royal International Pavilion stage, to perform music from his revered musical catalogue.

One of the most prolific recording artists and live performers in music history, Van Morrison weaves a myriad musical influences into his music, including street poetry, jazz improvisation, Irish folk, Afro Celtic Blues wailing, blues, pop, rock, R and B, country and gospel, captivating audiences.

The festival’s competitions will reach their climax on July 7, with the winners of the international choral competition competing for the titles of Choir of the World 2018 and the Pavarotti Trophy.

Those taking part in the dance categories will participate in the Dance Champions of the World 2018 finals.

Baroque instrumental group, Red Priest, will also contribute to the excitement of the evening as the International Eisteddfod’s special guests.

The festival will draw to a close on July 8 at Llanfest 2018, with acts to be announced in the new year.

Vicky said: “It’s been an exhilarating first few months in my role as music director at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and a real joy to curate my very first concert series, which I feel reflects the musical excellence and diversity of this fantastic event.

“We are proud that this year’s Festival line-up spans genres and generations, crossing the boundaries of age, culture and creed. There really is something for everyone and we’ll be adding even more early in the new year, with the announcement of our Llanfest headliners for 2018.”

Throughout the week there will also be live performances from emerging bands, musicians and street performers from across the globe, as well as activities to entertain the children and food, drink and local craft stalls.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 9.30am on December 14, online at www.llangollen.net or via the box office on 01978 862 001.

Anyone purchasing a membership to the Friends of the Eisteddfod during the two-week priority booking period will also gain access to advance tickets.

For regular news and updates about the Festival follow @llangollen_Eist on Twitter or like the Facebook page Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.