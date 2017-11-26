Sion Corn set to visit Denbigh

The Denbigh and District Round Table Christmas Float and Father Christmas will be travelling around Denbigh and surrounding villages.

They will be out on 13 nights in total, week nights between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

On the three Sundays the float will be out between 4.30pm and 8pm,

Sunday 3rd, Rhyl Road/Y Gerddi/Llys Gwydyr/Colomendy

Monday 4th, Llanrhaeadr

Tuesday 5th, Prion/Saron/Nantglyn

Wednesday 6th, Groes/Bylchau/Llansannan

Thursday 7th, Love Lane/Castle/Bryn Stanley

Sunday 10th, Trewen/Y Maes/Parc Alafowlia/Ruthin Road

Monday 11th, Vale Street/Grove Road/Park Street

Tuesday 12th, Llandyrnog

Wednesday 13th, Green/Trefnant

Thursday 14th, Myddleton Park/Crud y Castell

Sunday 17th, Maes Y Goron/Henllan Street/Accer Y Forwyn/Bryn Onnen

Monday 18th, Tremeirchion/Bodfari/Aberwheeler

Tuesday 19th, Henllan