Three marathons in three days for Prestatyn trailblazer

A KEEN runner is preparing to attempt three marathons in three days to raise money to help young athletes in the town where she lives.

Eva Brewer, network officer for Welsh Athletics, is seeking to raise £1,300 with the marathons on December 8, 9 and 10.

The money will be used to pay for a defibrillator unit to enable running events to take place in Bodelwyddan.

Eva, 41, has mapped out the three 26 mile, marathon length routes – Bangor to Llandudno, Llandudno to Prestatyn and Prestatyn to Deeside – for her challenge.

She said: “I want to inspire as many kids as possible.

“I’m more used to contributing my time for charity, as a volunteer coach for Prestatyn junior athletics, but I just want to give back to the town and show anyone can run whilst raising money.”

Eva’s role with Welsh Athletics involves working with schools and clubs to encourage children in an area from Conwy to Wrexham to try running.

She has already set up a junior two-kilometre ‘parkrun’ at the Prestatyn NOVA centre, and an adult 5km ‘parkrun’ in Bodelwyddan.

Of the money raised, £1,000 will be spent to provide the defibrillator for Bodelwyddan - a requirement of hosting a running event - with the remaining £300 being used to help secondary school children from across North Wales attend National Indoor Sportshall Final in Cwmbran in March.

While accustomed to running for charity in the past, having completed a trek of the great Wall of China in 2001, running marathons is new to Eva

She said: ” I haven’t really got the time to do full marathons as we’re in the middle of cross-country season in Wales. I do regularly run 10k races and I’ve done a few half-marathons in the past so I’m sure I can handle it.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be a good way to take in some of the sights along the coast.”

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/evaruns