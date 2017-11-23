Lorry "well alight" on A5 near Llangollen

A lorry fire has closed a section of the A5 near Llangollen.

A diversion is currently in place between the White Waters Hotel and Chainbridge Hotel.

Fire crews from Wrexham and Llangollen are currently in attendance.

The vehicle, a white MAN articulated lorry, is said to be well alight.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at 10.49am reporting a large vehicle fire.

“The articulated lorry is well alight.

“Two crews, from Llangollen and Wrexham are attending, using two sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.”