Prestatyn's Chloe Hopkins rides a tide of emotion to shine in concert comeback

THE message ‘I’m a survivor’ rang in the ears of an appreciative audience during a singer’s comeback concert.

Chloe Hopkins staged her concert at Rhyl Pavilion on Saturday to mark the release of her debut album, Once Upon a Time.

The flamed-hair singer said she was ready to take on the world after surviving a seven-year stalking nightmare.

She was supported during her concert by singer Heather Lingard, Theatretrain Regional Choir, The North Wales School of Dancing and live music was provided by The Mighty Dragon Band.

The 25-year-old former Miss Prestatyn, who was set to be signed by Universal Music when she was 18, was forced to put her career on hold after enduring years of abuse, stalking and harassment by a disabled man.

The former Prestatyn High School pupil said: “The concert was absolutely awesome.

“Before going on stage, I was feeling nervous, excited. All the emotions.

“I’m so pleased that everything went to plan and it flowed really nicely.

”It was nice to be back and to do the show I wanted. Every part was a highlight.

“I have never performed my own songs at the theatre.

“Wide Awake had to be one of my highlights. The little girl came out on stage at the end and stood with me. That was to represent me looking back at myself 18 years ago, to remember that time.

“I think I definitely got the message across that I’m a survivor and to the audience that you can survive, you can press on.”

Mayor of Prestatyn and Meliden Cllr Gerry Frobisher, who attended the concert, said: “Chloe has come a long way and has matured into a well rounded singer, songwriter and entertainer.

“Her Once Upon A Time concert was really excellent, well produced and came across really well.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the evening. Very professionally delivered. Chloe’s support acts were also spot on, as was the live music by The Mighty Dragon Band. An all-round great show.”