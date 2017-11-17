"Enough is Enough" over delays to decision on Ysgol Llanbedr

A Councillor has said “enough is enough” over the delays to the decision on the future of a rural school.

Denbighshire County Council have twice voted to close Ysgol Llanbedr DC with the latest decision referred to the Secretary for Education in Cardiff more than 18 months ago.

However county councillor for Llanbedr DC, Huw Williams, says the school, which has 57 pupils, has been under the threat of closure for far too long.

Cllr Williams said: “It’s been, eighteen months now, so I’ve written to Kirsty Williams AM to say it’s embarassing, and to say it’s gone beyond a joke.

“The school has been under a cloud for nearly four years, so surely she could have made a decision.

“I’ve written to urge her to come up with a positive decision for the school.

“It’s not fair on the school, the teachers, the staff, the pupils or the parents. This school has grown in numbers while under this cloud. If it wasn’t under threat I believe the school would be back up to normal numebrs required,

“I’m also concerned about the banding the Welsh Government have put on rural schools; there are only three in Denbighshire that fall into that category, and if Llanbedr isn’t a rural school, what is it?

“It’s time they get a grip on this and make a positive decision so the school can prosper. I haven’t heard a peep from them and it’s unacceptable. Everybody is scared to say anything.

“Enough is enough. We need a positive decision.”

The school has been at the centre of a long-running dispute between parents and the county council, with the previous Education Secretary, Huw Lewis, rejecting a previous decision by the council to close the school.

The council’s cabinet approved plans to close the school again in February last year, stating the decision to reject closure was made on technical problems with the consultation. The proposal was again referred to Huw Lewis at the request of the Church in Wales.

Huw Lewis was then replaced as Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills by Kirsty Williams AM in May 2016.

Chair of governors Julie Baddock wrote: “Welsh Assembly Government have had the referral about Ysgol Llanbedr since Easter 2016.

“In the meantime the school has continued to grow and prosper. We’re optimistic of a decision in favour of school, which we hope comes soon.”

Rosalind Williams, diocese of St Asaph’s director of education and lifelong learning, said: “We have already been advised by Welsh Government that a decision will be issued shortly. In the meantime, we’re delighted that Ysgol Llanbedr continues to thrive and grow.”