Choir set up to mark Bala club legend perform at Principality Stadium ahead of Wales Australia

The conductor of the choir who sang at the funeral of a Bala Rugby Club member has told of the powerful emotions as its members performed in front of a packed Principality Stadium at the Wales v Australia international last Saturday.

Cor Yogi sang at the funeral of Bryan ‘Yogi’ Davies four years ago and when Welsh Rugby Union president Dennis Gethin attended the opening of the extension to the clubhouse named after Yogi, he suggested they might like to perform at the national stadium in Cardiff.

Yogi was paralysed from the neck down in an accident on the field in 2007. He died after contracting pneumonia in 2013.

Choir conductor Nia Morgan said: “On the day, it was quite an emotional time, expecially those who were close to Yogi.

”It was very poignant. He (Yogi) was injured 10 years ago this year and he would have been 60 in the August just gone, so it was a lovely milestone to commemorate his work.”

“A few of the members have sung in other choirs and one or two have even sung at the stadium before, but I was very proud of the youth who hadn’t even sung in a choir before that day, let alone in front of 66,000 people – and doing it all with pride, passion and professionalism.”

Nia’s husband, Dilwyn, a county councillor for Bala, is a choir member and was one of Yogi’s contemporaries.

He said: “It was an amazing experience really considering most of the choir hadn’t sung in public before, and to go and sing in front of nearly 70,000 people, it was the experience of a lifetime.

”Thinking about the background, why the choir was formed and Yogi’s story was quite emotional for the lads.”

Nia continued: “The most exiting thing about the choir is that the choirs spans all ages from 16 right up to 70 an they have all either played with Yogi, been on committees with him or he coached them. He put so much work into the rugby club.”

Councillor for Bala, Dilwyn Morgan was part of the choir.

Clrl Morgan said: “It was an amazing experience really considering most of the choir hadn't sung in public before, and to go and sing in front of nearly 70,000 people, it was the experience of a lifetime.

"Thinking about the background, why the choir was formed and Yogi's story was quite emotional for the lads

"It was a brilliant experience and we had a fantastic welcome there, the experience of a lifetime"