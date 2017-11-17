Two taken to hosital after crash near Denbigh

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital after a collision near Denbigh
The incident happened just after 1pm in Hendrerwydd, on a road off the B5429 .
A Vauxhall Astra and a Peugeot were involved. North Wales Fire and rescue also attended.
Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at shortly after 1.10pm this afternoon to reports of a two-car road traffic collision in Hendrerwydd near Denbigh.
“Two crews in emergency ambulances attended the scene.
”A man and a woman have been taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwydd with non-life-threatening injuries.”
A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to reports of persons trapped due to a road traffic collision in Hendrerwydd near Denbigh at 1.16pm
“Two appliances attended. Extraction was not required. Crews assisted Ambulance crews and made vehicles safe."
See full story in the Free Press
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on