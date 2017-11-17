Two taken to hosital after crash near Denbigh

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital after a collision near Denbigh

The incident happened just after 1pm in Hendrerwydd, on a road off the B5429 .

A Vauxhall Astra and a Peugeot were involved. North Wales Fire and rescue also attended.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at shortly after 1.10pm this afternoon to reports of a two-car road traffic collision in Hendrerwydd near Denbigh.

“Two crews in emergency ambulances attended the scene.

”A man and a woman have been taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwydd with non-life-threatening injuries.”

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to reports of persons trapped due to a road traffic collision in Hendrerwydd near Denbigh at 1.16pm

“Two appliances attended. Extraction was not required. Crews assisted Ambulance crews and made vehicles safe."