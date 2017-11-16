Revealed: the Denbighshire landmarks owned out of tax havens

Dozens of Denbighshire landmarks are owned by companies based in small nations known for their low tax status.

A release of information by Land Registry has revealed the foreign owners of thousands of properties in the UK, with many owned by companies based in places like the British Virgin Islands, The Isle of Man and the Channel Islands.

The list includes dozens of properties in Denbighshire, including the North Wales Hospital and ST David’s Church in Denbigh, and Glan yr Afon Hall, Llanferres.

North Wales Hospital, Denbigh

The North Wales Hospital has been subject to a long running planning dispute between Denbighshire County Council, who are poised to take control of the historic site.

The owners are listed as Freemont (Denbigh) Limited, a limited company set up in the British Virgin Islands, with Bhailok Fielding Solicitors of Church Street Preston also listed by Land Registry.

St David’s Church, Denbigh

The Grade II listed St David’s Church was built in the 19th Century and was used for many years by Howell’s School as the school’s chapel.

The building was listed by Cadw, who reported: “Though incorporating the tower of its early 19th century predecessor, the church is notable as a late 19th century essay in gothic, with a richly detailed interior. ”

The building is owned by a “Consultant Services Limited” based in Douglas on the Isle of Man, with Howell’s School also listen in the Land Registry file.

36 High Street, Denbigh

This property on the High Street in Denbigh is listed as owned by HPUT Trustee No 1 Ltd, a company based in St Helier, Jersey.

Crown Hotel, Denbigh

The Grade II Crown Hotel in Denbigh has been boarded up for years and sits on Crown Square in the town.

According to Cadw, the building was listed as an important and historic town-centre inn with good 19th Century external character and significant remains internally of its early origins, dating back to the 17th Century.

The building is owned by a company named Verson Investment Inc, who have previously applied to turn the property into flats. Verson Investments Inc are based in the British Virgin Islands.

An address in Potters Bar is also listed with Land Registry.

Vulcan House, Corwen

The freehold for this property is owned by Magwest Properties Ltd, a company based in St Helier, Jersey.

Glan-yr-Afon Hall, Llanferres

This Grade II listed building in Llanferres was built in 1810 by Chester architect Thomas Harrison, according to Cadw it was listed as a fine example of a restrained early C19 villa set in picturesque surroundings.

The owner is listed as Sisma Limited, a company headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.