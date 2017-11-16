Council to launch video to promote Denbighshire's traders

A Council have announced they are to launch a new video they hope will encourage shoppers to use their local high streets over the festive period.

Denbighshire County Council has produced its second festive shopping clip to showcase the wide range of products available on the county’s high streets.

The two-minute video features a host of the county’s traders highlighting what is available in Denbighshire.

The clip will be released on November 24 and will be available on the Council’s social media platforms.

Bernadette O’ Malley, who has run State of Distress in Ruthin for the past two years, features in the clip.

She said: “Shopping locally means money gets invested back into the area and means there is more in towns for people to come and see.

“Shoppers get to see a product physically and they get the interaction with the shopkeeper. We offer personalised gifts and work with local craftsmen and women to produce unique and bespoke gifts.

“You get to take advantage of knowledgeable staff who offer great customer service to help you find what you are looking for.

“It was a good experience to be involved in the Christmas video and help encourage people to see what is on offer in Denbighshire.

“I would encourage people to see what is on their local high streets, there is a lot more than they think and they could find things they might not have been looking for.”

The video was produced as part of the #LoveLiveLocal campaign which supports local traders by encouraging customers and businesses to post pictures of great products and experiences on social media.

Leader of Denbighshire, Councillor Hugh Evans OBE, said: “The aim of the video is to showcase the wealth of local businesses we have here in the county.

“We have great small businesses who have got everything you need from bespoke gifts to everyday essentials and delicious produce to help celebrate Christmas.

“The aim of the film is to inspire local people in Denbighshire to visit their local high streets before shopping online or visiting shops outside of the county.

“Money spent locally stays in the local economy and benefits everyone in Denbighshire. This clip is part of our work on developing the local economy by supporting high street businesses.”