One of Denbighshire's most cherished characters Baron Langford dies aged 105 at his estate

A cherished Denbighshire aristocrat has died at the age of 105.

Colonel Geoffrey Alexander Rowley-Conwy – the 9th Baron Langford – died on Remembrance Sunday at Bodrhyddan estate in Rhuddlan, his home since 1951.

Lord Langford held the title of ‘Constable of Rhuddlan Castle’ and was well loved for his contributions to the town and for attending various events over the years.

Cllr Ann Davies, who in March delivered a congratulations card on the Lord Langford’s 105th birthday as then chair of Denbighshire County Council, said : “It was with deep sadness to hear about the passing of Lord Langford.

“He has done much for the community of Rhuddlan. I remember in the 1970s he used to attend the Odyn to join in with the whist drive players in the community. I remember my mother saying how proud they felt to have a Lord join them.”

During the Second World War, Lord Langford, then a major, fled from Singapore when the Japanese took control in the Pacific.

He and 18 others refused to surrender and sailed 1,500 miles across the Bay of Bengal with few supplies in a frail sailing boat before reaching safety in Ceylon. He left the Army in 1951 when he was about to be posted to Berlin.

Cllr Davies reflected: “It was always delightful to visit Lord Langford at Bodrhyddan Hall and hear all about his interesting life experiences as Major in the Army during the Second World War.

Lord Langford was from a line of long lived people, his mother was 104 when she died in 1984. His father was killed at Gallipoli in 1915.

Lord Langford is survived by nine grandchildren, has been married three times and wed his third Susan in 1975. ​​​​​​

His heir is Owain, his third son from his second marriage.

Cllr Davies added: “This remarkable man will be sadly missed.”

Speaking in 2012 on his 100th birthday, Lord Langford reflected on his latter years: “I have had an interesting life but now I live in complete tranquility, which I enjoy.”