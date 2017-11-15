Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod tickets set to go on sale

Tickets for next year’s Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod could be your get out of jail free card when it comes to what to get that difficult person for Christmas

Tickets are set to go on sale in the next two weeks, with the festival’s programme also set to be announced at the end of the month.

Tickets will go on sale initially to the Friends of the Festival and season ticket holders, and then to the general public.

Vicky Yannoula, music director of the Eisteddfod said: “We look forward to people booking tickets and giving them as Christmas presents to their loved ones.

“We intend to launch our programme at the end of November when all the events will be announced so the public can see the line up of artists.”

The Eisteddfod has a priority booking scheme and members of the scheme have the first two weeks after the launch to book which tickets they want.

After those two weeks, tickets will be on sale to the general public. So they should be available in good time before Christmas.

The priority booking scheme is open to either season ticket holders, for more information visit www.international-eisteddfod.co.uk or members of the Friends of Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

The 2018 Eisteddfod will be between Tuesday, July 3 and Sunday, July 8.

Vicky Yannoula added: “The Eisteddfod is a music and dance festival proudly held in Wales. But it is not only that, it is a festival that brings the very best choral, instrumental and dance performers from across the globe. It is truly an international festival.

“We will have world class and eminent musical artists for every concert, and hundreds of music and dance competitors and participants gracing our various performance stages.”