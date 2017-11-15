Gwyp Cynefin open new £3m offices in Denbigh

A housing association is celebrating after opening a new £3 million in Denbigh.

Grwp Cynefin staff, board members and other stakeholders celebrated the latest investment at the official opening of the new area office, Ty John Glyn on Vale Street.

It marked the completion of the project which secures of 80 jobs in the town.

Ty John Glyn is the third major development in the town by Grwp Cynefin.

It is also investing £10m on 70 extra care apartments at the site of the former Middle Lane School, and recently built the £2.2m HWB Dinbych, Smithfield Road, to provide education and employment opportunities for young people and support services for other residents of the Denbigh area. The three-storey area office has been designed to reach BREEAM ‘excellent’ standard, which assesses the use of building materials and energy and water usage to ensure the building is environmentally sustainable.

Grwp Cynefin’s business services director, Bryn Ellis, said: “This is a substantial investment and a conscious decision to support Denbigh town centre. Even though it would have been easier to go to a business park, we’re keeping jobs in the town centre, and providing services to customers where they want them locally.

The development has been named after the late John Glyn Jones, one of Wales’ most prominent housing sector champions.

A native of Denbigh, he had been the first employee, going on to become the chief executive, of Cymdeithas Tai Clwyd, which later merged with Tai Eryri to become Grwp Cynefin.

Creu Architects of Denbigh designed the building, which was constructed by R L Davies of Colwyn Bay.

Previously, Grwp Cynefin staff had been located in two separate offices around Denbigh. Ty John Glyn is one of four area offices for Grwp Cynefin, with others located at Penygroes and Bala in Gwynedd, and Llangefni on Anglesey.