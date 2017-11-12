Denbigh gears up for Christmas lights switch on

Denbigh will be welcoming the festive season this year with two days of Christmas events.

The town will officially open celebrations a month before the eve of the big day, on Friday November 24, with a Christmas lights switch on and revels set to continue into the next day with a Carnival Christmas Extravaganza on Saturday November 25.

The lights this year will be turned on by members of the Denbigh Musical Theatre Company, at 6pm in the square, with a special performance after a speech from the Mayor of Denbigh, Councillor Roy Tickle.

Cllr Tickle said: “It’s always a wonderful time of year, and of course we’re hoping it might snow - but just in case, we’re bringing a snow machine.”

The evening will feature festive mainstays including the Denbigh Community Choir leading revellers in traditional Welsh and English hymns and carols, as well as a magician for added entertainment.

Other activities will include face painting, a traditional fun fair and more than 20 stalls showcasing Denbigh businesses and some from further afield.

There will also be free parking in the town for the event, as a gesture of seasonal goodwill.

Father Christmas will also be making an appearance, and will return for the extravaganza the following day at Denbigh Town Hall from 9.30am.

The extravaganza is free to enter, and will also feature face painting and a fancy dress competition.