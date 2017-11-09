Ribbon cut to open new Aldi supermarket in Denbigh as dozens line up to win cash prize

Dozens of people lined up for their chance to win £100 worth of shopping vouchers at a store opening this morning.

The new Aldi at Station Yard in Denbigh was opened up by Team GB rower and gold medalist at London 2012 Matthew Langridge, with Denbigh Town Footbal Club and corporate mascot Kevin the Carrot also attending.

Aldi, which opened up at the former Kwik Save site in Denbigh, gave away a £100 voucher to one person in the first 100 through the door.

The store has also chosen to sponsor the town’s football club’s kit for the season.

Store manager Nik Ward-Dutton said: “We’ve got a large range of award-winning, quality Christmas products in store from fine wines to festive chocolates and we’re delighted to celebrate the opening by offering one lucky customer a Christmas feast on us, with the help of Kevin the Carrot of course!”

15 jobs have been created with the store’s opening, with the firm still recruiting for several positions such as store apprentices and assistant store manager.

The store’s opening hours are 8am-10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

Pictures by Don Jackson-Wyatt