Denbigh's new Aldi to open up tomorrow

A Team GB athlete is to join Denbigh Town’s footballers in opening up a new store tomorrow.

The long-awaited Aldi is set to be opened up at the former Kwik Save site in Denbigh, bringing with it more than a dozen jobs as well as sponsorship for Denbigh Town FC’s kit.

Team GB rower Matthew Langridge will be cutting the ribbon at the site and handing out Christmas crackers to the first 100 custiomers, one of which will contain a £100 shopping voucher.

The 34-year-old from Crewe in Cheshire won gold as part of the men’s eight in Rio de Janeiro last year. He also competed in the same event in Beijing and London, taking silver and bronze medals respectively.

Store manager Nik Ward-Dutton said: “We’ve got a large range of award-winning, quality Christmas products in store from fine wines to festive chocolates and we’re delighted to celebrate the opening by offering one lucky customer a Christmas feast on us, with the help of Kevin the Carrot of course!”

15 jobs have been created with the store’s opening, with the firm still recruiting for several positions such as store apprentices and assistant store manager.

The store’s opening hours are 8am-10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.