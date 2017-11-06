Che Guevara's daughter to speak at event in Denbigh

The daughter of Argentinian revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara is to speak at an event in Denbigh marking the 50th anniversary of her father’s death.

Aleida Guevara March is the eldest of four born to the revolutionary and his second wife Aleida March.

She is a senior paediatrician, working at Havana’s William Solar Children’s Hospital, and has also worked on medical brigades in Angola, Ecuador and Nicaragua.

Aleida will speak at a series of meetings and events including London, Belfast, Sheffield, Manchester and Glasgow as well as Denbigh in north Wales. The public meeting at which Aleida Guevara will speak is on Tuesday, 7 November at 7.30pm at Denbigh Town Hall.

Che’s daughter will speak about Cuba today and the Trump presidency.

Aleida Guevara has worked as a physician in Angola, Ecuador, and Nicaragua. She was interviewed about the philosophy behind universal health care in Michael Moore’s film Sicko.

Aleida also helps run two homes for disabled children in Cuba and two more for refugee children with domestic problems. As a paediatrician she has also been involved in medical support for communities in areas in Cuba devastated by floods and hurricanes.

She has been an advocate for human rights and debt relief for developing nations and has participated in conferences, debates and festivals all around the world.

Aleida is an outspoken critic of the US blockade of Cuba, now in its 55th year. The blockade causes significant difficulties to the Cuban economy, limiting the access of Cuban people to basic necessities like pharmaceuticals.