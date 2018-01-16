Record apprentice intake for Jones Bros civil engineers

An award-winning civil engineering contractor is celebrating taking on a record number of apprentices.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK started 36 apprentices during 2017, bringing its total recruited over the last three years to a record of 93.

Now the family-owned firm, which has a purpose-built, accredited training centre in Ruthin, is planning to continue the growth during 2018.

Most of the trainees recruited in 2017, many from Wrexham and Flintshire, joined the plant operative apprenticeship, while the remainder signed up for plant maintenance.

Jones Bros has one of the largest privately-owned heavy plant fleets in the UK and therefore can offer a wide breadth of practical experience to the apprentices.

Training manager Richard Owen said that 2018 would see a drive to take on more apprentice general construction operatives (GCOs).

“Lots of people associate Jones Bros with heavy plant, therefore, the majority of applications are for apprentice plant operative roles.

“But the role of a skilled GCO is just as valuable in completing the work on our sites.”

Giving local young people a chance of employment, learning skills and getting recognised industry qualifications, has been a priority since the family firm was founded 60 years ago.

Richard explained: “Huw Jones, our chairman and son of the founder, Glyn Jones, has maintained an annual intake of new apprentices through good years, and recessions, when other construction companies stopped their schemes.

“This means that we are continually investing in new generations of workers.

“The family’s view is that it if it can help local youngsters to gain skills and a qualification, while at the same time maintaining a pool of operatives for our sites around the UK, everyone wins.”

Jones Bros also works collaboratively with Coleg Cambria and Coleg Llandrillo Menai, using its trainers and heavy plant to enable them to deliver specialist apprenticeships for the first time.

Richard added: “Our trainers are former operatives who’ve worked for the company and elsewhere in the industry.

“Our apprentices learn from industry professionals.

“Our training is also delivered bilingually, which I don’t believe can be offered elsewhere.”